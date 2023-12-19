Miami (AFP)

Argentine star Lionel Messi faces his childhood team, New Old Boys, after the latter agreed to play a friendly match with American club Inter Miami next February.

The American club, which Messi joined last July, announced that it will host the Argentine club at its stadium in Miami on February 15.

New Old Boys is based in the Argentine city of Rosario, where Messi was born, grew up and started playing football, before joining Spanish club Barcelona at the age of 13.

Inter Miami's coach, Argentine Gerardo “Tata” Martino, is also from Rosario, and played for the club in three stops, before returning to supervise it as coach in 2012.

“I am excited to welcome my beloved team, New Old Boys, to Miami,” Martino said. “This will be a special match, because of everything New Old Boys means to me, and also a good opportunity to prepare for a season that promises to be exciting.”

It will be Inter's last match in its preparatory program for the new season, which it begins by facing the El Salvador national team in San Salvador on January 19.

Then Messi's team will play two friendly matches in Saudi Arabia, facing Al-Nasr, which includes Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo and Al-Hilal, before traveling to Hong Kong and Tokyo.