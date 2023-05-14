Messi, who started as a starter after being suspended by the club for missing training last month, faced boos from the fans before and during the one-sided match.

Saint-Germain raised its score to 81 points, with three matches remaining, thanks to Fabian Ruiz and Ashraf Hakimi’s goals, and Kylian Mbappe’s double, while Mohamed Youssef accidentally scored in his own net.

Coach Christophe Galtier’s team is six points ahead of second-placed Lens and 11 points ahead of third-placed Olympique de Marseille, who host bottom club Angers on Sunday.

Ajaccio has 18 points from 23 matches, 11 points ahead of 16th-place Auxerre, and the last four teams, out of a total of 20 teams, are relegated to the second division.

Each team ended the match with ten players after Hakimi and Thomas Mangani were sent off late.