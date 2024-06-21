The current world champion, Argentina, began the defense of its title in the Copa América 2024 with a firm step by beating Canada 2-0 this Thursday at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, in a match that marked the start of the tournament that takes place in the United States.

With a Lionel Messi at a high levelespecially in the second half, the Albiceleste dominated the match and took the three points thanks to goals from Julián Álvarez in the 49th minute and Lautaro Martínez in the 88th.

Argentina took control of the game from the first minute, imposing their game and insistently searching for the opponent’s goal.

However, the first half was characterized by Canada’s defensive solidity, which withstood the Argentine attacks well and kept the score at zero.

The Explosion of Messi and the Goals

In the second half, the figure of Lionel Messi appeared. The Argentine star, with his usual magic and talent, unbalanced the Canadian defense and generated the most dangerous chances for the Albiceleste.

The first fruit of Argentine dominance came in the 49th minute, when Julián Álvarez took advantage of a precise pass from Messi to coolly finish against the Canadian goalkeeper. The goal unleashed the joy of the large Argentine fans present in the stadium.

After the goal, Argentina went even more into the attack and found the reward for their insistence in the final stretch of the match. At 88 minutes, Lautaro Martínez closed the score after a great team play that culminated in a precise definition from the Inter Milan forward.

An Important Triumph and a Record in Sight

With this victory, Argentina adds its first three points in Group A, which also includes Chile and Peru, who will face each other this Friday in Arlington (Texas).

The Albiceleste, champion in Brazil-2021, seeks its sixteenth continental crown in this tournament, which would make it the team with the most titles in the history of the Copa América, surpassing the record it currently shares with Uruguay (15 titles each). .

A Promising Start for the Albiceleste

The victory against Canada is a good starting point for Argentina on its way to defending the title. Lionel Scaloni’s team demonstrated its potential and left good feelingsespecially in the second half, where Messi’s figure shone with his own light.

The Albiceleste will seek to confirm its good start when it faces Chile on the second date of Group A, in a duel that promises to be exciting and full of rivalry.