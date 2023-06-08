The footballer Lionel Messi explained the refusal to return to Barcelona because of the needs of the family

Argentine striker Lionel Messi has explained his refusal to return to Barcelona. His words lead Mundo Deportivo.

The football player said that he really wanted to return, but he was frightened by the difficulties and lack of certainty. He emphasized that he wanted to make the decision on his own, taking into account his own needs and those of his family. “I heard that Barcelona needed to sell players or take a pay cut, and frankly, I didn’t want to be in that situation,” Messi added.

On June 7, Messi announced his transfer to the US club Inter Miami. The footballer said that the decision to move to the Major League Soccer (MLS) club was 100 percent confirmed.

Messi played for Barcelona from 2003 to 2021. As part of the Catalans, he won the Spanish championship ten times and won the Champions League four times.