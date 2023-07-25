Tuesday, July 25, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Messi ends his calm in Miami: he unleashes madness in a shopping center

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 25, 2023
in Sports
0
Messi ends his calm in Miami: he unleashes madness in a shopping center

Close


Close

Lionel Messi

Messi in a mall.

Messi in a mall.

The Argentine star has been all the rage since his arrival at Inter Miami.

After his astonishing debut against Cruz Azul, Lionel Messi He could make his debut as a starter with Inter Miami in Tuesday’s clash against Atlanta United, where he hopes to seal his ticket to the playoffs for the new Leagues Cup.

See also  Raspadori punishes Juve to the last gasp: Napoli prepares for the Scudetto party

(You may be interested: This was Messi’s meeting with Faryd Mondragón in Miami)

With a spectacular goal from Messi in the last play, Inter beat Cruz Azul 2-1 and leads South Group 3 of the new Leagues Cup, the tournament that brings together the 47 MLS teams (United States and Canada) and the Mexican league for a month.

A draw in their stadium against Atlanta, led by the Argentine promise Thiago Almada, is enough for Miami to guarantee being among the best two of the key and advancing to the round of 32, which starts on August 2

Madness for Messi

Before this game, Messi was seen in a shopping center in Miami, where he unleashed the madness of the fans.

Although before his debut with Inter he had very quiet public outings, even to a supermarket, this time there was euphoria for the ’10’.

In the video that went viral, fans are seen approaching Messi to take a picture with him, in the heart of Aventura Mall, the shopping center that he chose to walk with his family.

The Argentine, who was with his family, had to speed up his pace to take refuge in the car that was waiting for him and with apparent annoyance.

See also  The man whose house was trapped in one of the luxurious constructions of Miami

SPORTS

More sports news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Messi #ends #calm #Miami #unleashes #madness #shopping #center

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Elon Musk regains the “title” of richest person in the world and dethrones Bernard Arnault

Elon Musk regains the "title" of richest person in the world and dethrones Bernard Arnault

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result