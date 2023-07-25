Messi ends his calm in Miami: he unleashes madness in a shopping center

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Messi in a mall.
Messi in a mall.
The Argentine star has been all the rage since his arrival at Inter Miami.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
OF
After his astonishing debut against Cruz Azul, Lionel Messi He could make his debut as a starter with Inter Miami in Tuesday’s clash against Atlanta United, where he hopes to seal his ticket to the playoffs for the new Leagues Cup.
(You may be interested: This was Messi’s meeting with Faryd Mondragón in Miami)
With a spectacular goal from Messi in the last play, Inter beat Cruz Azul 2-1 and leads South Group 3 of the new Leagues Cup, the tournament that brings together the 47 MLS teams (United States and Canada) and the Mexican league for a month.
A draw in their stadium against Atlanta, led by the Argentine promise Thiago Almada, is enough for Miami to guarantee being among the best two of the key and advancing to the round of 32, which starts on August 2
Madness for Messi
Before this game, Messi was seen in a shopping center in Miami, where he unleashed the madness of the fans.
Although before his debut with Inter he had very quiet public outings, even to a supermarket, this time there was euphoria for the ’10’.
In the video that went viral, fans are seen approaching Messi to take a picture with him, in the heart of Aventura Mall, the shopping center that he chose to walk with his family.
The Argentine, who was with his family, had to speed up his pace to take refuge in the car that was waiting for him and with apparent annoyance.
