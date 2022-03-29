The Paris Saint-Germain forward is now the global ambassador of the Socios brand: “They have always pushed me to give my best”

That the world of token fans is clearly expanding is certainly no secret. New initiatives and new prizes stimulate knowledge around an unprecedented way of being fans and, consequently, the community is expanding both in terms of users and in terms of partnerships. New football clubs and realities of other sports announce the launch of their digital tokens every month, both following the path traced by the precursors and experimenting on the front line. At the same time, the athletes themselves also embrace the new ecosystem. Like Lionel Andrés Messi, who is now the global brand ambassador of Socios.coma leading platform for tokens related to the world of sports.

Inimitable – “The fans deserve to be recognized for their support, they deserve the opportunity to influence the teams they love.” The Rosario phenomenon “baptized” the agreement with these words, just in step with the tone with which token fans have been appearing in the world for some years. “Since I played my first match as a professional – continues Pulce -, the passion of the fans has been a driving force that has helped to inspire me to give my best”. In short, if there is a way to bring football fans closer to their favorite teams and the champions they love, so be it. It goes without saying that the face and name of one of the strongest players of all time can be seen as a launching pad for the future but also as a certification of the popularity achieved so far by token fans. With this three-year deal, the Argentine’s hundreds of millions of followers will undoubtedly discover more of the world of digital tokens and Messi will also appear in several educational and promotional programs. See also Genoa, Portanova indicted: "Group sexual violence"

The CEO – The enthusiasm is also evident in the words of Alexander Dreyfus, CEO of Socios: “Talents like Lionel Messi make the game special for fans. (…) We look forward to building together a more inclusive, exciting and rewarding future for fans around the world. We have made great strides in the last few years, but if football fans know one thing, it is that with Lionel Messi by your side, anything is possible. “

