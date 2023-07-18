Since it was announced that Lionel Messi would arrive at inter miami of the MLS one of the most restless has been Luis Suarez who would be very interested in leaving his current team to be able to sign with the United States and return to work with the Argentine but for now he has encountered some obstacles with the Guild.

According to some reports from South America, the Uruguayan player has begun to look for a way to complete his contract with the Guildthis with a great sacrifice consisting of return more than 10 million dollars for him to finish the contract

and avoid any fine for not complying with the agreement.

Luis Suárez wants to play again with Leo Messi | Photo: Jam Media

As reported by ESPN, Luis Suárez wants to pay that large amount of money as a way to avoid problems by returning the payment of months of salary and thus leave on good terms. All this in order to have his federative rights in his hands and be able to find another club, which in this case would be Inter Miami and unite with Lionel Messi.

Thus it is also said that another of the reasons why the Uruguayan wants to leave the team is to have a better recovery from a knee injury that has affected him for a long time and he considers that rest would help him to do so.

But so far this has not turned out as expected because the Guild He does not want to give the player the facilities because they ask him for more money and compliance with a clause where he ensures that he will not play with any other team within all of 2023, something that is not in the plans of Luis Suárez who wants to rest for at least one month and then return to play.

Luis Suárez wants to leave the Guild | Photo: Jam Media

“He needs to lower the load of parties that in Brazil is very high and USA It gives you the chance to lower that requirement,” said the source who spoke to the sports network.

For now Luis Suárez remains waiting for an answer that could favor him. For his part, Lionel Messi will debut this Friday with Inter Miami in an official match against Cruz Azul in the Leagues Cup.