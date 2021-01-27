69 ‘



Gooooool! Rayo Vallecano 1, Barcelona 1. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from very close range after a fast break.



68 ‘



Substitution, Barcelona. Pedri replaces Junior Firpo.



68 ‘



Substitution, Barcelona. Ousmane Dembélé replaces Trincão.



68 ‘



Substitution, Barcelona. Jordi Alba replaces Riqui Puig.



67 ‘



Foul by Sergio Busquets (Barcelona).



67 ‘



Óscar Trejo (Rayo Vallecano) wins a free kick in the defensive half.



66 ‘



Lionel Messi (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.



66 ‘



Foul by Mario Hernández (Rayo Vallecano).



65 ‘



Offside, Barcelona. Lionel Messi tried a through ball but Frenkie de Jong was caught offside.



63 ‘



Gooooool! Rayo Vallecano 1, Barcelona 0. Fran García (Rayo Vallecano) right footed shot from very close range.



63 ‘



Auction standing under sticks on the ground. Álvaro García (Rayo Vallecano) right footed shot from a very high angle on the right. Assisted by Óscar Trejo.



62 ‘



Antoine Griezmann (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the left wing.



62 ‘



Foul by Mario Hernández (Rayo Vallecano).



61 ‘



Auction stopped. Fran García (Rayo Vallecano) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.



59 ‘



Offside, Barcelona. Junior Firpo tried a through ball but Lionel Messi was in an offside position.



57 ‘



Attempt blocked. Álvaro García (Rayo Vallecano) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Yacine Qasmi.



56 ‘



Substitution, Rayo Vallecano. Álvaro García replaces Jonathan Montiel.



54 ‘



Óscar Trejo (Rayo Vallecano) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.



54 ‘



Riqui Puig (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.



54 ‘



Foul by Óscar Trejo (Rayo Vallecano).



53 ‘



Offside, Barcelona. Sergio Busquets tried a deep pass but Lionel Messi was in an offside position.



52 ‘



Attempt missed by Clément Lenglet (Barcelona) header from the center of the box that goes just off the crossbar. Assisted by Trincão following a corner kick.



52 ‘



Attempt blocked. Trincão (Barcelona) right footed shot from the center of the box is blocked.



51 ‘



Corner, Barcelona. Corner committed by Mario Hernández.



fifty’



Foul by Yacine Qasmi (Rayo Vallecano).



fifty’



Clément Lenglet (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.



48 ‘



Lionel Messi (Barcelona) hits the crossbar, shot with the left from far away and in an unlikely position from a direct free kick.



48 ‘



Foul by Iván Martos (Rayo Vallecano).



47 ‘



Trincão (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the right wing.



47 ‘



Antoine Griezmann (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.



47 ‘



Foul by Óscar Trejo (Rayo Vallecano).



Second half begins Rayo Vallecano 0, Barcelona 0.



45 ‘+ 3’



First half ends, Rayo Vallecano 0, Barcelona 0.



45 ‘+ 2’



Attempt missed. Santiago Comesaña (Rayo Vallecano) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.



42 ‘



Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.



42 ‘



Foul by Iván Martos (Rayo Vallecano).



41 ‘



Attempt blocked. Yacine Qasmi (Rayo Vallecano) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.



40 ‘



Iván Martos (Rayo Vallecano) wins a free kick in the defensive half.



40 ‘



Foul by Clément Lenglet (Barcelona).



39 ‘



Corner, Barcelona. Corner committed by Óscar Trejo.



39 ‘



Attempt blocked. Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona) left footed shot from the center of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lionel Messi.



36 ‘



Shot stopped low to the left. Antoine Griezmann (Barcelona) left footed shot from the left side of the box. Assisted by Frenkie de Jong.



36 ‘



Foul by Alejandro Catena (Rayo Vallecano).



35 ‘



Attempt blocked. Riqui Puig (Barcelona) right footed shot from the center of the box is blocked.



36 ‘



Sergio Busquets (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.



35 ‘



Auction standing under sticks on the ground. Trincão (Barcelona) left footed shot from the center of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Frenkie de Jong.



33 ‘



Foul by Riqui Puig (Barcelona).



33 ‘



Jonathan Montiel (Rayo Vallecano) wins a free kick in the defensive half.



32 ‘



Foul by Fran García (Rayo Vallecano).



32 ‘



Ronald Araujo (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.



31 ‘



Foul by Junior Firpo (Barcelona).



31 ‘



Mario Hernández (Rayo Vallecano) wins a free kick in the defensive half.



30 ‘



Hand of Óscar Trejo (Rayo Vallecano).



29 ‘



Offside, Rayo Vallecano. Santiago Comesaña tried a through ball but Fran García was in an offside position.



28 ‘



Sergio Busquets (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive zone.



28 ‘



Foul by Esteban Saveljich (Rayo Vallecano).



27 ‘



Foul by Sergio Busquets (Barcelona).



27 ‘



Óscar Trejo (Rayo Vallecano) wins a free kick on the left wing.



26 ‘



Foul by Junior Firpo (Barcelona).



26 ‘



Andrés Martín (Rayo Vallecano) wins a free kick in the defensive half.



26 ‘



Riqui Puig (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the right wing.



26 ‘



Foul by Jonathan Montiel (Rayo Vallecano).



25 ‘



Lionel Messi (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.



25 ‘



Foul by Óscar Trejo (Rayo Vallecano).



24 ‘



Fran García (Rayo Vallecano) wins a free kick on the left wing.



24 ‘



Foul by Óscar Mingueza (Barcelona).



twenty’



Shot stopped low to the left. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Riqui Puig.



twenty’



Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the center of the box.



16 ‘



Corner, Rayo Vallecano. Corner committed by Óscar Mingueza.



13 ‘



Lionel Messi (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.



13 ‘



Foul by Fran García (Rayo Vallecano).



10 ‘



Foul by Iván Martos (Rayo Vallecano).



10 ‘



Santiago Comesaña (Rayo Vallecano) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.



10 ‘



Lionel Messi (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the right wing.



10 ‘



Foul by Antoine Griezmann (Barcelona).



10 ‘



Mario Hernández (Rayo Vallecano) wins a free kick in the defensive half.



8 ‘



Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Alejandro Catena.



7 ‘



Foul by Riqui Puig (Barcelona).



7 ‘



Mario Hernández (Rayo Vallecano) wins a free kick in the defensive half.



4′



Riqui Puig (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.



4′



Foul by Esteban Saveljich (Rayo Vallecano).



3′



Attempt missed. Óscar Trejo (Rayo Vallecano) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right side of the goal.



2′



Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Iván Martos.



The first part begins.



0 ‘



Confirmed line ups on both teams. The protagonists take the field to start the warm-up exercises

