FROM ENvoy TO LUSAIL (QATAR). Paradise Argentina. After having risked going out after the first match, the one lost against Saudi Arabia, the albiceleste overcomes Croatia in a semi-final without history and grabs the final of Qatar 2022.

At the Lusail Stadium a challenge is staged that has only five precedents. The last one for the Argentines was a blowout: 0-3 in Russia in 2018. The stadium is all Argentinian, from the morning the streets are teeming with South American fans, all strictly wearing the ordinance shirt, many with the number 10. Maradona’s. And of Messi, the true protagonist of the evening and of the entire World Cup.

The high pressing of Croatia, Spalletti’s Napoli model just to make up for the championship, puts the Argentines in difficulty. In the first quarter of an hour the numbers are impressive: Croatians have 57% of ball possession, Messi’s Argentina nailed to 31%. Modric affects more than Messi, on which, however, there is a suspected foul on the edge of the penalty area, dismissed by Orsato as an unidentified object, therefore untouchable.

At half time the music totally changes and it’s up to Messi to take the limelight with a slalom between opponents (and teammates), as beautiful as it is sterile. The first useful Albiceleste shot comes from afar: Enzo Fernandez forces Livakovic to dive for a deflection (25′). The turning point in the 32nd minute: hole in the Croatian defense, Julian Alvarez sneaks in like a ferret and the derelict Livakovic just has to put him down one step away from goal. Penalty: Messi on the spot, while Orsato warns the goalkeeper for the foul and Kovacic for protesting. On the other side of the field Emiliano Martinez kneels in his small area with his back to the game. Messi placed the square under the crossbar and the stadium put aside the anxiety to start the party.

Less than five minutes and the knockout blow arrives for the Croatians. Big mistake on the trocar and the ball ends up with Julian Alvarez who starts from his own half and slips into the dismounted opponent’s rearguard. Nobody stops him, he wins two rebounds on Juranovic and Sosa and then slips Livakovic by the palm of his nose. One-two lightning but deserved that of the Argentines. After a header by Mac Allister, a save from Livakovic is needed to avoid the collapse of Dalic’s men who follows astonished from the bench. Standing but inert, a bit like the team of him who while not staggering is already down.

Modric doesn’t fit, he fully takes Otamendi in the only conclusion worthy of the name of his first half. Four minutes of added time only serve to prolong the chants of the South American fans and Messi to jump like skittles three opponents from the right side to return to the locker room to applause at the scene.

In the second half, the first shot on goal came from Paredes, central and blocked by Livakovic. Dalic removes Marcelo Brozović and brings in Bruno Petković as second striker. It’s an attempt to raise the center of gravity again and give some outlet to the increasingly rare plays of a caged Modric. In the 13th minute Messi finds himself alone in front of the goalkeeper who manages to deflect it with his arm thus avoiding the worst. There was time for Croatia’s first big chance, with Petkovic’s header a stone’s throw from goal that ended in nothing, then nothing.

It is Messi’s magic that closes the game: he takes the ball after a rebound on a lateral foul, flees to the right and literally gets poor Gvardiol drunk, moreover masked. The assist for Julian Alvarez is a kiss, just push for the triumph. It’s only 24′ into the second half but the match is now marked, indelibly signed by the champion with the number ten shirt, the captain of the Albiceleste, the man of the match. Messi.

Just enough time to find Dybala and say goodbye to Modric who leaves before the final whistle for the right tribute to his career. Standing ovation for him.

For Messi’s Argentina the doors of the final are wide open. Now it’s up to France and Morocco to look for the other available place in paradise. Sunday is judgment day. The final one.

ARGENTINA-CROATIA 3-0 (2-0)

ARGENTINA (4-4-2): E. Martinez; Tagliafico, Otamendi, Romero, Molina; Mac Allister (40′ st Molina), Paredes (16′ st Lisandro Martinez), Fernandez, De Paul (30′ st Palacios); Alvarez (30′ st Dybala), Messi. CT: Lionel Scaloni

CROATIA (4-1-2-3): Livakovic; Sosa (1′ st Orsic), Gvardiol, Lovren, Juranovic; Kovacic; Brozovic (5′ st Petkovic), Modric (36′ st Majer); Perisic, Kramaric (27′ st Livaja), Pasalic (1′ st Vlasic). CT: Zlatko Dalic

REFEREE: Orsato (Italy)

NETWORKS: pt 34′ Messi (rg.), 39′ Alvarez; 24’st Alvarez

NOTE: Livakovic, Kovacic, Romero, Otamendi booked. Spectators 88,966 Recovery 4′ pt, 5′ st