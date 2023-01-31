“Everything has changed since that day.” That day is the one in which Leo Messi lifted the World Cup as Argentina captain: “What I wanted so much has arrived, almost at the end,” he told Urbana Play’s Andy Kusnetzoff. And now, can the career ending also change? Some bookmakers have published the odds on the Argentine’s next team: they can be read on our Telegram channel Gazzetta Scommesse and – curiosity – the first Italian is worth 100 times the stake.

Hypotheses and suggestions

For bookmakers, the most realistic solution is, for now, to stay at PSG, at 1.45. But the suggestions are not lacking: from a landing in Saudi Arabia for the “last dance” against Cristiano Ronaldo, up to a return to Argentina or Barcelona. And pay attention to the Mls, which could tempt the Flea. Cristiano Ronaldo’s decision has in a certain sense opened the way to every possibility, even the less obvious ones. After winning the World Cup, the second part of the season could be decisive: PSG are chasing the Champions League and are confident that the final against France will not be the last great act of Leo’s career, whose future remains indecipherable. But a little less for operators…