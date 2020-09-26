One day after Josep Maria Bartomeu will mount an elegant farewell for Luis Suarez screeching at the ways in which the third scorer in the history of the Barça and after trying to disguise with the formula of six million in variables with the Athletic (I am not surprised that Cherry the president culé seems to him a prodigy), Leo Messi He published on his social networks another cake with an open hand towards Bartomeu whom he had already called a liar in an interview that half the world saw. Messi has decided to stop pretending. And I’m not sure this is good news for anyone, including the player himself.

A hand extended to Koeman and half a smile in a friendly were enough signs for the super optimists and propagandists to argue that Leo had made a clean slate. It had all been a minor unfortunate misunderstanding that was now resolved. The star had realized that as in Barça, nowhere. And not. The message from Messi written by himself (the “I dropped the card” reveals him, as well as some spelling mistakes) with the devastating “at this point I am not surprised at anything” shows that he is not happy, nor has he missed the pissed off, nor is he willing to hide it.

The issue is that he is still the captain of Barça. And if he has stayed because he could not leave, the least for a myth that continues to swear his eternal love for the club that has given him everything, is not to discredit him. The motion of censure is already underway and from Monday they will validate the signatures, and there are also elections scheduled for March. And his outburst of sincerity is because his friend is fired. That adds to the burning above Neymar that he left because he felt like leaving him, Suárez, Pique (“Stays” remember?) With the ass in the air, is fireworks. Because in the end, it can be confused that the management of Bartomeu has been a disaster with Messi managing Barça as if it were his farmhouse, being him the foreman. And perhaps, who knows, the two assumptions are true.