At the beginning of his “artistic career”, the 36-year-old appeared in the famous Argentine TV series “Los Protectors”, to arouse more admiration among his fans.

Messi’s appearance in a TV series comes amid the anticipation of his fans to start his new career in the world of football with American Inter Miami, after the end of his two-season career with Paris Saint-Germain.

However, the series is not far from the world of football, as it tells the details of the journey of 3 game agents, who meet to save their careers and avoid bankruptcy.

In the first episode of the second season of the series, the trio visits Messi in Paris with a proposal to work with him on a project aimed at supporting young players in taking their first steps in their clubs.

Depending on the context of the episode, the idea piques Messi’s interest at first, but the conversation quickly takes another turn when guests start pestering him with insistent requests for pictures.

Andres Parra, who plays an agent in the series, praised the efforts of the Argentine star a day after filming.

“He really amazed us all, not only with his human qualities, but also with his acting,” he said.

Adrian Siwar, who plays the same role in the series, also praised the acting capabilities of the owner of the 7 Golden Balls, claiming that Messi “showed a fighting personality with leadership qualities.”

The first season of the series was a strong success in Argentina, and the second season, in which the former Barcelona star appeared, is also expected to be an even greater success across South America.