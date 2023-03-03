Messi, Di María and De Paul top Scaloni’s list for March friendlies

Lionel Messi, Ángel Di María and Rodrigo De Paul are the footballers who lead the squad list of the argentina team for the friendlies against Panama and Curaçao on March 23 and 28, which will mean the reappearance of the ‘Albiceleste’ before their fans as world champions.

The list of 35 players made by the coach lionel scaloni combines established figures with other young promises, such as Máximo Perrone (20 years old), Alejandro Garnacho (18) or Valentín Carboni (17).

It also includes several names who missed the Qatar 2022 World Cup due to injury, including midfielder Giovani Lo Celso and winger Nicolás González.

EFE