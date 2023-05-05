Lionel Messi is going through the most difficult moment since his arrival at Paris Saint Germain, the Argentine star His continuity at the French club is not guaranteed the next season and the rumors of his future place him far from the Parc des Princes.

Illusion after his arrival as top star

The player of the Argentine National Team landed in Paris in 2021 after a turbulent departure from Barcelona of Spaina club with which he failed to reach a renewal agreement and from which he left free of action.

Upon arrival in the city of light, Leo aroused the euphoria and illusion of the Parisian fans who dreamed of winning the long-awaited Champions League for the first time in their history. But, after the last two failures in the European arena, the fans showed their discontent with the situation of several stars of the team.

From contract negotiation to the ‘imminent’ exit

After being world champion with the jacket of the Argentine National Team, Lionel Messi was close to renewing with PSG, the most important media of the old continent such as L’Équipe, Sky Sports and the Gazzetta dello Sportconfirmed the rumors of a possible contract extension with the team from the capital of France.

However, everything began to ‘twist’ since last February when the Paris Saint Geermain fell in the round of 16 of the Champions League at the hands of Bayern Munich, an elimination that did not sit well with the fans and the managers who began to rethink the ‘galactic’ project they were carrying out, confirmed the French media.

The ‘straw that broke the camel’s back’ and patience came last weekend when the Parisian club lost at home 1-3 against Lorient in Ligue 1 in France; after the defeat, PSG manager Christophe Galtier decided to give the players a day off.

Taking advantage of the rest day, as reported by the Argentine media, Messi decided to travel to Saudi Arabia to hold a publicity event in the Middle East, a situation that fell very badly on the leadership, the European media said.

In fact, last Tuesday, L’Equipe confirmed that Lionel Messi would not continue next season at PSG after countless inconveniences and disappointments that he has had since his arrival, the fans recriminate him for the football “absence” in the big games of the Champions League.

Also, the middle goal confirmed that the Paris team is on the verge of surpassing the UEFA Financial Fair Play and he must lighten the expenses and the salary load for the 2023-2024 season, a situation that would confirm the departure of the Argentine star.

Tension with the fans and possible return to Barcelona

In recent days, images have been released through social networks, where hundreds of PSG fans gathered near the club’s sports headquarters to insult various players on the squad, one of them was Lio Messi. The fans of the French club began to sing on the outskirts of the headquarters phrases such as: “Messi son of p…”.

Given the possible ‘divorce’ with Paris Saint Germain and taking into account that his contract expires on June 30, the newspaper Sport of Catalonia confirmed that the father and representative of Leo, Jorge Messi, would be negotiating with the directors of Barcelona in Spain a possible return from the Argentine star to the club that saw him born in international football.

