Friday, March 3, 2023
Messi, despite threats, returns to Argentina with his team

March 3, 2023
Messi, despite threats, returns to Argentina with his team


Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi, captain of Argentina, lifting the World Cup.

EFE/EPA/Friedemann Vogel

Lionel Messi, captain of Argentina, lifting the World Cup.

Lionel Scaloni revealed his list of summoned for friendlies.

Lionel Messi, Angel Di Maria and Rodrigo De Paul They are the players who head the squad list of the Argentine team for the friendlies against Panama and Curaçao on March 23 and 28.

These matches will mean the reappearance of the Albiceleste before their fans as world champions.

The Argentina team is the world champion and its great figure, without a doubt, is the ‘Flea’.

The list of 35 players made by the coach Lionel Scaloni combines established figures with other young promises, such as Máximo Perrone (20 years old), Alejandro Garnacho (18) or Valentín Carboni (17).

It also includes several names who missed the 2022 World Cup in Qatar due to injury, including midfielder Giovani Lo Celso and winger Nicolás González.

Threats to Messi

The men attacked with bullets the front of a supermarket owned by the in-laws of star Lionel Messi in the Argentine city of Rosario and left a message threatening the captain of the albiceleste team, the mayor of that city, Pablo Javkin, reported Thursday.

“Messi we are waiting for you. Javkin is a drug trafficker, he is not going to take care of you,” reads the handwritten message on a piece of paper that the attackers left behind after shooting at the store’s façade, which was closed at the time.

SPORTS AFP AND EFE

