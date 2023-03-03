Messi, despite threats, returns to Argentina with his team

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Lionel Messi, captain of Argentina, lifting the World Cup.
EFE/EPA/Friedemann Vogel
Lionel Messi, captain of Argentina, lifting the World Cup.
Lionel Scaloni revealed his list of summoned for friendlies.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
Lionel Messi, Angel Di Maria and Rodrigo De Paul They are the players who head the squad list of the Argentine team for the friendlies against Panama and Curaçao on March 23 and 28.
These matches will mean the reappearance of the Albiceleste before their fans as world champions.
The list of 35 players made by the coach Lionel Scaloni combines established figures with other young promises, such as Máximo Perrone (20 years old), Alejandro Garnacho (18) or Valentín Carboni (17).
It also includes several names who missed the 2022 World Cup in Qatar due to injury, including midfielder Giovani Lo Celso and winger Nicolás González.
Threats to Messi
The men attacked with bullets the front of a supermarket owned by the in-laws of star Lionel Messi in the Argentine city of Rosario and left a message threatening the captain of the albiceleste team, the mayor of that city, Pablo Javkin, reported Thursday.
“Messi we are waiting for you. Javkin is a drug trafficker, he is not going to take care of you,” reads the handwritten message on a piece of paper that the attackers left behind after shooting at the store’s façade, which was closed at the time.
SPORTS AFP AND EFE
More sports news
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Messi #threats #returns #Argentina #team
Leave a Reply