Washington (dpa)

Argentina captain Lionel Messi is hoping to deliver a fairytale ending to teammate Angel Di Maria’s international career as the world champions prepare to face Colombia in the 2024 Copa America.

The Argentine national team, the title holder, will meet its Colombian counterpart at Hard Rock Stadium in Florida, in the final match of the tournament, which is currently being held in the United States.

The Argentine national team aspires to win the title for the second time in a row and the 16th time in its history, in order to hold the record as the team with the most wins in the tournament, which it currently shares with the Uruguayan national team.

Last November, Di Maria (36 years old) announced his retirement from international football after the conclusion of the 2024 Copa America, after a successful 15-year career with the Argentine national team.

Messi expressed, in an interview with Direct Sports, his desire for Di Maria to score in the final match, as he did against Brazil in the final of the last edition, “Copa America 2021”, to lead the team to win the title at that time, as well as against France in the final of the World Cup in 2022 in Qatar.

“Who knows, maybe he will score another goal in the final like he did in all the previous matches he played in, it would be something special,” Messi said.

Messi added that the team still hopes Di Maria will reconsider his decision, saying: “We always tell him that if things go well, we have play-offs coming up, but he has made his decision and there is nothing that can change it.”

Di Maria had a great career with the Argentine national team, scoring 31 goals in 144 matches with the team, and participating in 6 editions of the Copa America and 4 editions of the World Cup.

Another memorable achievement of Di Maria was scoring the winning goal in Argentina’s 1-0 victory over Nigeria in the football final at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, leading his country to the gold medal. Di Maria also scored against Italy in Argentina’s 3-0 win over Italy in the Finalissima Cup, which was played between the Copa America and European Nations champions two years ago.