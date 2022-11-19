If tennis boasted the Federer-Nadal dualism, football in the last fifteen years has experienced the Messi-Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry. Which is better Argentinian or Portuguese? Will Qatar help to resolve this doubt? Maybe. Meanwhile, Lionel and Cristiano had fun posing for a well-known fashion house that portrayed them, very serious, playing chess. The photo went around the world and was immediately described as “legendary” and “iconic” by fans. And it might even contain a clue.

MENTAL STATE

—

Both have chosen to post it on their social channels. The caption: “Victory is a state of mind”, in Portuguese for one and Spanish for the other, clearly. A phrase that has marked the careers of both and which could constitute a good bridge to unite the final features of the stories of Messi and CR7. And if Ronaldo’s crisis with United led him to accept the last suggestion of his career, that of playing in the same shirt as his eternal rival? There was talk of tennis: Federer played his last match in doubles together with Nadal. Who knows, maybe even the two football aces can’t think of such an evocative last dance, maybe at PSG…