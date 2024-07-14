A few hours that the match between the Argentine national team and the Colombian national team will be held at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, the captain of the Albiceleste surprised the team with a gift.

On this occasion, Lionel Messi gave his teammates some personalized Beats Studio Pro headphones with the colors sky blue and white, the national team’s crest on one side and the number that identifies him. to each of the players.

‘I can officially say that I received a gift from Leo’

The detail that had The captain to motivate his teammates, became known through the social networks of Alejandro Garnacho’s brother who shared a photograph in which the headphones can be seen.

“M“Essi gave 23 units to the players and I have one, I can officially say that I received a gift from Leo”said Roberto Garnacho.

The alleged gift of the Golden Iphones

ANDThis is not the only time that Lionel Messi has been said to be generous with his teammates. There are versions that claim that the captain was very grateful to the group that achieved victory during the 2022 World Cup, so he gave the Argentina National Team 35 iPhones. 14 gold, both to players and staff.

His supposed The gesture of gratitude would have been worth 175,000 euros (more than 757 million pesos) with 24-carat gold, the logo of the Argentine national team and personalized name and number. in each one of them.

This was one of Messi's gifts.

However, There are other versions that claim that it would be an advertising campaign for the company iDesign. Gold.

“It was an honour to present 35 gold iPhone 14s to Leo Messi for his teammates and staff as a gift for winning the World Cup final,” they wrote on their social media.

Such so that the gift would come from the company and would not come out of Messi’s pocket, as was given to understand in the last few hours.