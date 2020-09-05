Messi has confirmed that he is staying at Barcelona. “I would never go to trial against the club of my life, so I’m going to stay,” he said in an interview on Goal.com. They were two weeks of absolute maelstrom for Rosario. He asked to leave Barcelona, ​​called Guardiola to play for Manchester City, sent two burofax to Barça, did not show up for training and finally opted to end his contract at Camp Nou, which expires in 2021. As has already happened to him. In 2014 and 2016, Messi is still at the Camp Nou. But, this time, as never before, he had Barcelona fans on edge after trying to leave and being convinced of it, but not being able to carry out his departure with guarantees that the matter would lead to a legal mess. Messi understood that a clause in his contract asked him to leave for free this summer, and he communicated this to the club by burofax, but Barcelona understood that he should have executed that option before June 10, as they assure that it appears in the contract signed in 2017, and that therefore to leave he had to pay the 700 million clause. The footballer maintained that he could avail himself of that freedom as of August 23, when the season concluded with the Champions League final. That war, a legal mess to which no buyer club wanted to be led, is what has resulted in Messi not being able to leave the Camp Nou.

“We were sure he was free. The president always said that at the end of the season I could decide if I stayed or not and now they cling to the fact that I did not say it before June 10 when it turns out that on June 10 we were competing for the League in the middle of the shitty virus and of this disease that altered all the dates. And this is the reason why I will continue in the club … Now I will continue in the club because the president told me that the only way to leave was to pay the 700 million clause, that that is impossible, and that then there was another way it was to go to trial. I would never go to court against Barça because it is the club that I love, which gave me everything since I arrived, it is the club of my life, I have made my life here, Barça gave me everything and I gave it everything, I never know It crossed my mind to take Barça to trial ”, explained the Barcelona captain.

After the hard defeat against Bayern Munich (2-8) in the Champions League, the Barça captain communicated to his surroundings the decision to leave Barcelona. And he took refuge in silence. Until this Friday. “It was wrong, I didn’t feel like doing anything. I wanted time to pass and then go out to clarify everything, “said the Rosario. And he detailed: “I told the club, above all, the president, that I wanted to go. I’ve been telling him all year. He believed it was time to step aside. I believed that the club needed more young people, new people, and I thought my time in Barcelona was over. It was a very difficult year, I suffered a lot in training, in games and in the dressing room. Everything became very difficult for me and there came a time when I considered looking for new goals, new airs. It did not come because of the Champions League result against Bayern, the decision had been thinking about it for a long time. I told the president and well, the president always said that at the end of the season I could decide if I wanted to go or if I wanted to stay and in the end he did not end up keeping his word ”.

Messi, who in the interview assures that he was uncomfortable all year, had begun to negotiate a new contract until 2023 (1 + 1). The negotiations were paralyzed in July. After falling in Lisbon, the club fired Quique Setién and Messi agreed to meet with Ronald Koeman. In the meeting, the technician explained the project to him and told him that he would do without Luis Suárez, Arturto Vidal, Rakitic and Umtiti. But the decision was already made. And Messi sent a burofax three days later to inform the club that he would benefit from the clause in his contract that allowed him to leave Barça at the end of the 2019-2020 season without paying the 700 million clause. The Barça entity considered that this condition had already ended on June 10, while Messi maintained that it was August 23, when the campaign ended. “Sending the burofax was making it official that I wanted to go and that I was free and I was not going to use the optional year and I wanted to go. It was not to make a mess, or to go against the club, but the way to make it official because my decision had been made… ”, Messi clarified. And he insisted: “What they say is that I did not say it before June 10, but I repeat, we were in the middle of all the competitions and it was not the moment. But apart from that, the president always told me ‘when the season is over, you decide if you stay or leave’, he never set a date, and well, it was simply to make the club official that he was not following, but not to get into a fight because I did not want to fight. with the club ”.

The Barcelona captain is now at the disposal of Ronald Koeman, after having refused to pass the PCR tests and did not attend the training sessions that began last Monday. “I am going to continue at Barça and my attitude is not going to change no matter how much I have wanted to go. I will do my best. I always want to win, I am competitive and I don’t like to lose anything. I always want the best for the club, for the dressing room and for myself. I said at the time that it was not giving us to win the Champions League. Actually, now I don’t know what will happen. There is a new coach and a new idea. That’s good, but then we have to see how the team responds and if it will give us or not to compete. What I can say is that I’m staying and I’m going to give my best ”, he concluded.

Dispute with LaLiga

Before it was confirmed that Messi was staying in Barcelona, ​​his father and manager, Jorge Horacio, had a message for LaLiga. The player contradicted LaLiga in relation to the expiration of his contract. And he went to Javier Tebas, president of the employer’s association, whom he accuses of “obvious partiality” for acting in defense of the clubs he represents. “We do not know which contract is the one they have analyzed and what are the bases on which they conclude that it would have an applicable termination clause in the event that the player decides to urge the unilateral termination of the same, with effect from the end of the 2019/20 sports season ″, explains the player’s father. And he adds: “This is due to an obvious error on his part. Thus, as literally stated in clause 8.2.3.6. of the contract signed between the club and the player ”.

After the 33-year-old Argentine striker communicated by burofax that he would take advantage of the clause of his contract to leave Barça at the end of the 2019-2020 season, a year before the total end of his relationship, the employer was positioned in favor of Barcelona. Last Sunday, the Spanish soccer organization assured that it analyzed the Argentine’s contract and concluded that Messi’s link with the Barça club continues in force until June 2021.

“The contract is currently in force and has a termination clause applicable to the event that Lionel Andrés Messi decides to urge the early unilateral termination of the contract, carried out in accordance with article 16 of Royal Decree 1006/1985, of June 26, by the that the special employment relationship of professional athletes is regulated, ”LaLiga published and emphasized that Messi will not be dismissed from the federation if the amount of the 700 million clause has not previously been paid.

A clause that the Messi do not believe was appropriate to apply. “This compensation will not apply when the termination of the contract by unilateral decision of the player takes effect from the end of the 2019-20 sports season,” he explained in the statement (the doubt then returns to the point where both parties differ on when has truly finished the course). And he concluded: “Without prejudice to other rights that are included in the contract and that you omit, it is obvious that the compensation of 700 million euros, provided for in the previous clause 8.2.3.5, does not apply at all.”

LaLiga did not take long to respond to the Messi’s statement. And they insisted: “From LaLiga a response to the message sent from the environment of the player Leo Messi has been transferred. Said response reveals and confirms the decontextualized and far removed interpretation of the literality of the contract they carry out, for which LaLiga reiterates itself in the statement published on August 30 ”.

The matter concluded with Messi’s confirmation that he is still at Barcelona.