The former FC Barcelona and PSG player, and current Inter Miami star, Lionel Messideclared that his time with the French team was not what he expected and complained about not obtaining any recognition there after winning the World Cup in Qatar.

The captain of the Argentine national team made these statements in an interview with the comedian Migue Granados -host of various programs on television and platforms-, published on the YouTube channel ‘Olga’, and in it the man from Rosario seemed very comfortable and sincere and spoke about various matters, both sporting and more personal.

“The idea was to decompress a little after so many years of career, to be somewhere else and the truth is that I am doing it,” Messi commented on his arrival to the American team.

The former culé player explained that he is really enjoying his time there, and that, despite experiencing the sport in a different way, his competitive personality is still there, although more relaxed.

After mentioning that his stay in Paris was not so sweet, the player highlighted his good relationship with the French star Kylian Mbappé and with the rest of the Parisian team.

However, he believes that his success was not recognized in the Qatar World Cup 2022, precisely because the rival in the final was France.

Star Lionel Messi said he does not know if he will play in the World Cup in North America in 2026, in which Argentina will seek to retain its title, but he assured that he has the goal of “getting well” to next year’s Copa América. “I don’t know if I’ll get there, I already said it. I don’t think about it yet because it’s far away,” Messi said.

“I do think about the Copa América, the goal is to get to the Copa América in the United States well.” “It’s going to be nice because we spent the Centenario Cup (2016) that we played here, which was very nice, we lost the final (against Chile), but we enjoyed the process a lot,” he continued. “After the Copa América we will see, it depends on how I feel (…). There are still three years left.”

Family themes

The player is married and has three children. Photo: Instagram: @leomessi

The conversation then turned to other issues, such as his family life. Messi said that he considers himself “a good father,” who tries to instill in his children the values ​​they gave him.

“The values ​​that they taught me at Barcelona in the academy were very marked, and together with the example of my parents I try to teach them,” he explained.

Messi also expressed that his wife, Antonella Rocuzzo, “is an exemplary mother,” to whom his children tell their problems first.

The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner declared that his children have their feet on the ground, and that they are very different from each other: Tiago, the first-born, is more reserved and does not like exposure; but Matthew and Cyrus are not like that.

EFE AND AFP

