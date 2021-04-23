Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

The Spanish newspaper “AS” revealed that the Argentine international star Sergio Aguero, the Manchester City player, whose contract expires at the end of this season, apparently set a condition for Barcelona officials to join “Barca” at the end of the season, and this condition includes the necessity that his friend and colleague remain. In the Lionel Messi national team in the Catalan club in the new season.

The newspaper said that this “clause” of Messi, Aguero set a condition for moving to “Barca”, while he received other offers from the English Premier League clubs and the rest of the other European leagues.

The newspaper added that Juan Laporta, the new president of “Barca”, agreed to Aguero’s condition, as he was confident that Messi would renew his contract with the team.

The newspaper pointed out that the contract presented to the “Barca” table is for a period of two years, and mainly includes this condition that gives him the opportunity to play alongside his old friend.

The newspaper pointed out that a large part of Barcelona’s planning for the future depends mainly on whether Messi decided to stay and end his career at the “Camp Nou”, or if he seeks to search for a new challenge in another club.

Well-informed sources in Barcelona said that there is no contract originally linking Aguero with the Catalan club, despite the latter’s showing his willingness to play a substitute and not essential.

For its part, the newspaper “Mundo Deportivo” reported that Aguero wants to market himself as a player. He has the right to contract for free with any team, and wants to obtain the best terms for contracting.

She added that he is 33 years old and his medical record of repeated injuries in the last two seasons does not make him the ideal deal, and he wants his last contract in Europe to be a “golden retirement”, and that is why he asked Juventus by a salary of 12 million euros. Annually, to sign for “the old lady.”

The newspaper wondered, saying: If the Italians reject this high salary, given the economic and financial implications of the “Covid-19” pandemic, and in light of the increase in Aguero’s age, then what will Barcelona say ?! The answer is in the upcoming “summer mercato”.