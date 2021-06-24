Messi, who has been named the best player in the world 6 times, seeks to break the “jinx” that accompanies him with his country in winning a major championship, during his participation in the “Copa America”.

In his first participation against Chile, “Al-Barghouth” scored a special goal from a direct free kick, while he provided a decisive touch to his colleague Guido Rodriguez in the second match against Uruguay.

It’s time for the “King of Football”

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni said, “The current generation of Argentina should take advantage of Messi’s presence to try to win a title that he has been missing since the nineties. We spent a long time without winning titles, Argentina needs and deserves a title, and it’s time for Messi to become the king of football.”

In recent years, the “Copa America” ​​has become a real complex for Messi, especially after he approached it in 2015 and 2016, but the defeat on penalties against Chile prevented that in both versions.

The demands of the football fans rose for Messi, to achieve an international title with his country, to be entered by the club of great international legends who preceded him.

The coming days may be decisive for Messi, as he is running the penultimate major tournament in his career, most likely, before the 2022 World Cup in Qatar next year.

Argentina’s biggest obstacle in the tournament remains, the host country, Brazil, which has a battalion of stars led by Neymar, who is also seeking to achieve the first “Copa America” ​​title in its history.

Football fans wish for a historic final between the two superpowers, on July 11, during which the title will be decided by one of the former Barcelona teammates, Messi and Neymar.