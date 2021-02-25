Lionel Messi’s double in 3-0 against Elche served for Barcelona to win a key game, since he was able to deduct three points from Atlético de Madrid, the leader of the tournament that he lost to Levante, and now the difference is of five units (although those of Cholo have a pending match). But it was also important personally for the Argentine.

Leo settled as the only leader in the league’s scorers table, with 18 goals above the 16 of his former partner and friend Luis Suárez, and, on the international level, he reached Cristiano Ronaldo, who also has 18 goals in Serie A in Italy. Both, in the race for the Golden Boot that is delivered to the top scorer in the European leagues, chase Robert Lewandowski.

Messi’s validity, despite Barsa’s not-so-good moment, is shown in his scoring ability. Again he looks at everyone from above in terms of forcefulness in the League. And those 18 goals served him to equalize CR7, which is still in force in Calcio.

Of course, the two top winners of the Ballon d’Or run behind the Polish striker of Bayern Munich. Lewandowski, who missed the trophy last season at the hands of Ciro Inmobile, leads the table with 26 goals in the Bundesliga.

Along with Messi and Cristiano there is also the Portuguese André Silva, author of 18 goals in Germany’s Eintracht Frankfurt, and with 17 goals appears Mohamed Salah, the Liverpool striker who is the Premier League scorer.

Will the Argentine and the Portuguese be able to discount Lewandowski? Barcelona have 14 dates to play in this League, Juventus have 16 left from Calcio and Bayern 14 from the Bundesliga.