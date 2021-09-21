The exit of Lionel Messi against OL caused a scandal. We would have invented the false injury of the player to mitigate the controversy.

The PSG-Lyon match is causing a lot of ink and saliva to flow after the exit of Lionel Messi during the meeting. Performing in the first period, the player suffered a loss of form in the second act. PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino made a strong choice. He took out the Argentinian in the 76th minute. This decision created misunderstanding among observers. Messi was reportedly replaced due to knee pain, but it could be a lie to ease the crisis …

Messi injured against OL? Doubts persist

When the Argentinian player was seen not to shake hands with Pochettino, the injury excuse seemed difficult to convince. Moreover, the Parisian technician did not mention the knee pain of Lionel Messi to explain his choice in his post-match remarks. Nevertheless, according to information from RMC Sport, the reason for this exit would indeed be due to this. The player is said to have even shown his knee to his teammates. This Monday, the Argentine would have come limping at the club’s training center. The Parisian staff would like to be cautious about the physical condition of the player. Lionel Messi would also seem highly uncertain for Wednesday’s meeting against Metz.

