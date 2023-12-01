Messi can reach another milestone: Sotheby’s will auction six of his shirts from the Qatar 2022 World Cup and a record amount is expected

Lionel Messi has broken countless records in football and is now seeking a new milestone in the world of auctions, where a collection of six of his Qatar 2022 shirts, available for bidding at Sotheby’s New York, could break the mark for the largest sports collection face that has never been put up for auction.

Sotheby’s New York headquarters, located in a luxurious building on York Avenue on the Upper East Side, is totally used to receiving works by the most sought-after artists, very rare and almost impossible to find pieces, and personal memorabilia from stars of all kinds. But for two weeks, the big attraction at Sotheby’s are six albiceleste shirts, framed and carefully placed on a wall in the lobby and all of them with an unmistakable number 10. These are six shirts that Leo Messi wore in Qatar 2022 on the way to his long-awaited and finally achieved world crown, a very special lot with an estimate of over ten million dollars.

If that price were reached or exceeded, Messi could be the protagonist of the most valuable sports collection ever auctioned, since the current record is held by a Michael Jordan jersey from the 1998 NBA Finals that reached 10.1 million in 2022 also at Sotheby’s New York. Messi himself echoed this auction last week on his Instagram profile (with 493 million followers) emphasizing that “a part of the proceeds will be donated to the UNICAS Project, led by the Sant Joan de Déu Children’s Hospital (SJD) of Barcelona to cover the needs of children suffering from rare diseases.”

Organized by Sotheby’s with the Messi shirts provided by the technological startup AC Momento, the auction began this November 30 and will remain open until December 14, two weeks in which fans and collectors of the Rosario genius will also be able to see the shirts in a free exhibition at Sotheby’s headquarters in Manhattan.

An unforgettable world cup

“I think Messi is the best who has ever played this sport. And, in particular, there was one thing that had escaped him: winning a World Cup,” said Brahm Wachter, vice president at Sotheby’s and head of modern collector’s pieces, in an interview with EFE. “When 1.5 billion people tuned in to watch the final, everyone was hoping deep inside that they would be able to see him win. And of course, what happened was one of the best matches in the history of football and they finally beat France to win the World Cup. It was an exciting moment and that’s what we have here,” he added.

The six shirts include two that Messi wore in the group stage: one from the worrying defeat against Saudi Arabia (1-2) and another from the long-suffering victory against Mexico (2-0). The other four are from Argentina’s vibrant journey in the qualifiers. There is one from the round of 16 against Australia (2-1), another from the quarterfinals against the Netherlands (2-2 and 4-3 on penalties), a third from the semifinal against Croatia (3-0) and, of course, the jewel in the crown: the shirt he wore in the first half of the final against France (3-3, 4-2 from the spot).