La Liga has issued a statement on the legal side of the possible departure of Argentine striker Lionel Messi from Barcelona. The text is quoted by Marca.

Against the background of numerous publications in the media and uncertainty about the real terms of the contract of the 33-year-old Argentinean with the blue garnet, the league leadership decided to analyze the current agreement between Messi and Barcelona. La Liga navala condition for early termination of the striker’s contract with the club. Termination of the contract will not be sanctioned by the Spanish football authorities without payment of a forfeit. In the case of the Catalan club, we are talking about 700 million euros in compensation.

Negotiations between Messi and the blue garnet have become complicated. The forward refused to take part in the preseason training camp. The club, in turn, ignored the offer from the Argentinean to meet and discuss a possible termination of the contract.

The main contender for the Argentinean is considered the English “Manchester City”. The club is run by Josep Guardiola, who once headed Barcelona.

Messi has been playing for the Catalan club since 2004. With the team, he became a ten-time Spanish champion and a four-time Champions League winner. In addition, the Argentinean has six Golden Balls. Messi decided to leave Barcelona because of his own dissatisfaction with the situation within the team, and his departure was brought closer by the defeat in the Champions League quarter-finals from Bayern – 2: 8.