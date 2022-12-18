Lionel Messi sets the world record for the most appearances in the World Cup

Argentina striker Lionel Messi set the world record for the most appearances in the World Cup. About this in Twitter reports Opta.

The striker was in the starting lineup for the final match in Qatar against France. This meeting was for him the 26th at the world championships. Thus, Messi broke the record set by the German Lothar Matthäus at a tournament in Italy in 1990. The German football player has played 25 games in the World Cup in his career.

On December 13, Messi broke the record of the Argentina national team for the number of goals scored in the World Cup. In the semi-final match with Croatia, the striker converted a penalty in the 34th minute, and this goal was his 11th for the entire time he played in the tournament. Thus, he surpassed the achievement of Gabriel Batistuta, which lasted 20 years – ten goals.

At the time of this writing, the confrontation between France and Argentina continues. Earlier in Qatar, Croatia beat Morocco 2-1 in the bronze medal match.