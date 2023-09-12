Footballer Lionel Messi bought a mansion in the USA for $10.75 million

Argentine footballer of the American club Inter Miami Lionel Messi has bought himself a new home in the USA. About it reports Forbes with reference to the realtors who oversaw the deal.

The mansion is located in the city of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, for which the athlete paid 10.75 million dollars (just over a billion rubles). The house with an area of ​​975 square meters is located on the embankment and has access to the pier.

Inside there are nine bathrooms, eight bedrooms, a three-car garage and a swimming pool. There is also a SPA salon and fitness center on the site. According to realtors, the tax on such real estate reaches 83.4 thousand dollars a year.

