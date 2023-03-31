In the meantime, Pulce enjoyed the break as a national hero with Albiceleste, improving his numbers on the pitch: the 800th goal of his career arrived against Panama
Goals, records, statues and glory. But Leo Messi’s future is still a puzzle. In fact, the world champion hasn’t yet made a decision that doesn’t entirely depend on him. There is always the negotiation with the PSG, for a renewal beyond June, but the conditions must be negotiated. There is no shortage of alternatives between the United States and Saudi Arabia.
