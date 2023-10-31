Eight times Leo Messi: there are many Golden Balls assigned in his career to the Argentine champion, who became world champion with the Selection in Qatar in December 2022. In addition to numerous trophies and awards, the star ofInter Miami, formerly of Barcelona and PSG, also boasts a notable motorsport collection. They range from Italian brands such as Ferrari And Maseratito the Germans Audi And Mercedespassing through Range Rover. Here are Messi’s choices over the years.