Messi like Maradona: Argentina world champion in the sign of the diez

After five World Cupat 35 years old Lionel Messi brought the title back to Argentina (after touching him in 2014 when he lost the final against Goetze’s Germany) and perhaps he has shrugged off the comparison with Diego Armando Maradona. Perhaps. Yes, because now on the subject of the world championships Flea equalized at least numerically the triumph of Pibe de Oro at Mexico ’86. There number 10 shirt of theAlbicelestial returns to the top of the world after winning a penalty shootout against France Mbappè immense (here the business report cards: passes and fails in the incredible final of Qatar 2022).

Messi world champion in Qatar after the epic feat of Maradona’s Argentina in Mexico ’86

However Followed for many it remains in the myth, up there, unreachable from Leo Also after Qatar 2022. That goal by skipping the ball over half of the English national team, the hand of de Dios, the winning ride up to the final against Germany… Maradona he gave the sensation of winning that world championship almost alone (although without forgetting that he had classy players like Burruchaga and Valdano by his side). It’s at Italy ’90 he almost made an encore (final lost against Germany after eliminating Vicini’s Azzurri in the semifinal) even with a bad ankle and a strong Argentina, but not at the level of other national teams aiming for the title. Returning to the present, the World Cup in Qatar it was definitely the coolest of Messi: he played it mixing class and experience. But above all he was leader in a difficult final: conductor for 80 minutes when theArgentina dominated one France soft and not very incisive, lion on the playing field in extra time after the outburst of Mbappe (and some defensive ingenuity) had put the final back in the balance.



Messi and Maradona, who is the greatest?

Diego Armando Maradona champion and unattainable warrior: El Diez, leader capable of leading his teams (Selección and Napoli) and impossible goals. Lionel Messi phenomenon that has delighted everyone for two decades, especially in the golden years with the Barcelona when he was the protagonist of goals and plays that seemed possible only… on the Playstation.

