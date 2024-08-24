Fort Lauderdale, Florida.- Lionel Messi began individual on-field training this week and could be ready to join Inter Miami for a match before the end of the MLS regular season, coach Gerardo “Tata” Martino said Friday.

Messi, 37, has been sidelined with a serious ankle injury he suffered on July 14 during Argentina’s Copa America final win over Colombia. The star left the pitch in tears.

Messi will not play in Inter Miami’s home game against Cincinnati on Saturday. He was excluded from Argentina’s squad for two World Cup qualifying matches in September.

He has not played for the Florida team since July 1, but Martino is confident that he will be able to reintegrate into the team in a normal practice soon.

“Although he is not training with the group, he is already on the pitch and working with the physical trainers,” said the Argentine coach. “And he is progressing well. It was predictable that he would not be with Argentina, because he is not yet in a position to play.”

Martino added that there is no estimated date for Messi’s return, but it could happen before the MLS playoffs, which begin at the end of October.

The Herons, first in the Eastern Conference, can secure a spot in the playoffs if they win this Saturday.