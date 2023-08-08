Not only the emotions of the field between Inter Miami and Dallas. In the Leagues Cup there was a way to experience great enthusiasm and joy even after the final whistle of the match, which ended on penalties. If the scene on the pitch Lionel took it Messiwith two screaming goals, the same happened at the end of the match when the Flea And Alan Velasco, Argentine striker rival of the world champion, met in the center of the field to exchange shirts.