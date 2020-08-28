Bartomeu with Messi in 2017, in the last renewal of the Argentine contract. HANDOUT / AFP

Barcelona does not give up and neither does Messi give in. Both parties are seeking arguments to defend their cause in the open dispute since the player announced last Monday through a burofax sent to the club’s legal services his intention to leave the Camp Nou against the will of the coach, Ronald Koeman, and of the directive of Josep Maria Bartomeu.

The president is willing to resign in exchange for Messi to stay with two conditions: the Rosario should say publicly that the problem to continue was due to the permanence of Bartomeu in office and that his functions would be assumed by vice president Jordi Cardoner. Given the difficulty of being able to contact Messi, the president challenged him through the press in a news confirmed by the club after being broadcast by TV3.

Although it does not reduce the pressure of the opposition, which requests the convening of elections and the constitution of a management board – different groups met yesterday to study the strategy and discuss the motion of no confidence raised by the candidate Jordi Ferrer – Bartomeu gains time and returns the ball to Messi without having to appear on the screen or give explanations in a surprise play after several hours of paralysis at the Camp Nou.

Messi has not yet responded despite the fact that he plans to pronounce according to information from Argentina. The same sources assure that there is no going back in his decision to leave Barça and that his father, Jorge Messi, would have already negotiated the economic conditions of his contract with Manchester City. Now it would be necessary to reach an agreement with Barça.

Neither transfer nor freedom

The Barça club has already insisted in any case that it does not accept any negotiation: “Neither transfer nor freedom, but we want him to continue as a pillar of Koeman’s Barça”, they reiterate from the Camp Nou offices. There is expectation in the club to see if Messi will finally go to the Joan Gamper Sports City on Sunday as another member of the squad, summoned for medical tests before starting the preseason, already with Koeman. Some employees and also players wonder about the reaction that 10 will have.

There are different sectors of Barcelona that pressure the Rosario to change his mind and consider that his decision is not irreversible, especially due to the stability and well-being that he has achieved at his home in Castelldefels. Messi needs to combine sporting and financial interests with family interests, which have not always coincided since his arrival in Barcelona.

At 33, Messi seems now finally determined to leave Barça, whatever Bartomeu’s position may be because he no longer believes in the Barcelona project, and sign for a competitive team that allows him to aspire to win the Champions League and be fit to the World Cup in Qatar 2022. The Argentine would like it to be Manchester City. And, to that end, he contacted Pep Guardiola. The talks would even point to an upcoming agreement pending if offers from clubs such as Paris Saint-Germain, which initially ruled out bidding for Messi, mediate.

The point of discussion, however, is the price to be paid by the player if Barça does not want to negotiate – the termination clause of his contract is 700 million. According to Transfermarkt, Messi’s market value amounts to 112 million, almost the same figure for which Cristiano Ronaldo left Real Madrid for Juve two seasons ago.

The economic situation of Barcelona is extremely delicate and Bartomeu awaits a committed assembly of compromisarios partners scheduled for October if the plans of the president of Barça do not change. Bartomeu has been determined to finish his term, even after the resignation of six executives, most of them linked to the economic and control sector of the club, especially former vice president Emili Rousaud. For accounting purposes, his resignation in the event that Messi accepted the president’s challenge would not affect the end of last year or the next because his two most trusted people would remain at the head of the club, such as Jordi Cardoner and Jordi Moix, now vice president. and responsible for Espai Barça.

Barcelona needs to lower its budget and the salary mass, two operations that can amount to 500 million, and therefore its sports policy will again be conditioned by the economic one: no major signings are expected except for that of Argentine Lautaro Martínez, from Inter.