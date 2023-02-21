It is a special moment in the life of Lionel Messi. Although his goal resolved a complex game for PSG against Lille, the French media were not kind to the Argentine. And now with his trip to Barcelona, ​​all the speculations have increased.

The man from Rosario returned home in Castelldefels and the Catalans began to warm up the atmosphere with the idea of ​​a possible return of the Argentine captain to Camp Nou.

As reported by the Parisian media, Christophe Galtier, PSG coach, gave all the team players a few days off due to the intense season they have had at the start of 2023.

It was in this context that Lionel Messi made the decision to travel to Barcelona.

Various media that were at the city’s airport recorded the exact moment in which Lionel Messi arrived in Spain with his children, wife and a giant security scheme, which accompanied him to a black van that was waiting to take him to his house on the outskirts of Barcelona.

Messi’s arrival in Barcelona triggered rumors of a possible return. He had not traveled to Barcelona since before the World Cup, when at the beginning of November last year, the PSG players had also had a few days off.

On this occasion he also traveled with Antonela Roccuzzo, and their three children, THiago, Mateo and Ciro.

The arrival of the man from Rosario really caused a stir and even some fans went to the airport with the idea of ​​taking a picture with Messi.

But Lionel Messi’s father was quite specific, because when the local media approached him, the phrase he used made it clear that they are all still too far away to imagine a quick return, but he did not definitively close the door either: “I don’t think come back The conditions are not given. We have not spoken (with Laporta). I don’t know if it’s impossible, I have no idea. Life takes many turns ”, concluded the father of the Argentine captain.

The Nation, Argentina

GDA