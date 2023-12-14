Six shirts worn by the Argentine footballer Lionel Messi at the World Cup in Qatar 2022 were sold this Thursday at the New York auction house Sotheby's for seven million eight hundred three thousand dollars.

It was estimated that this special lot, with elastics worn by Messi on his way to the desired World Cup crown, could exceed 10 million dollars and set a new record in auctions of sportswear collections.

T-shirts worn by Messi in Qatar 2022. Photo: AFP Brochure Sam Robles

However, the record for a shirt worn by Michael Jordan in the 1998 NBA Finals, sold for $10.1 million, it was ultimately not surpassed.

The auction opened on November 30 and closed this Thursday, December 14 at 12 noon local time.

The winner of this bid won a lot that includes six Argentine national team shirts with the number 10 and Messi's name on the back, worn in the first half of the final, in the semifinal, quarterfinals, round of 32 and two of the qualifying matches, according to Sotheby's.

According to this information, the shirt with which Messi won the World Cup was not part of the lot. An unexplained part of the 7.8 million dollars raised will go to the UNICAS project at the Sant Joan de Déu Pediatric Hospital in Barcelona.

