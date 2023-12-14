You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Lionel Messi shows the Argentina jerseys used in Qatar 2022.
AFP Brochure Sam Robles
Lionel Messi shows the Argentina jerseys used in Qatar 2022.
The shirts have the number 10 and Messi's name on the back.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
E F
Six shirts worn by the Argentine footballer Lionel Messi at the World Cup in Qatar 2022 were sold this Thursday at the New York auction house Sotheby's for seven million eight hundred three thousand dollars.
It was estimated that this special lot, with elastics worn by Messi on his way to the desired World Cup crown, could exceed 10 million dollars and set a new record in auctions of sportswear collections.
However, the record for a shirt worn by Michael Jordan in the 1998 NBA Finals, sold for $10.1 million, it was ultimately not surpassed.
The auction opened on November 30 and closed this Thursday, December 14 at 12 noon local time.
The winner of this bid won a lot that includes six Argentine national team shirts with the number 10 and Messi's name on the back, worn in the first half of the final, in the semifinal, quarterfinals, round of 32 and two of the qualifying matches, according to Sotheby's.
According to this information, the shirt with which Messi won the World Cup was not part of the lot. An unexplained part of the 7.8 million dollars raised will go to the UNICAS project at the Sant Joan de Déu Pediatric Hospital in Barcelona.
EFE
More sports news
E F
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Messi #auctioned #shirts #wore #Qatar #milliondollar #figure
Leave a Reply