Buenos Aires (AFP)

Argentine star Lionel Messi arrived in the capital, Buenos Aires, to join the national team that won the World Cup in Qatar at the end of last year, which is preparing to play its first match at home since being crowned the third world star.

And sold 63,000 thousand tickets for the “Albiceleste” friendly match against Panama Thursday at the “Monumental” stadium in the Argentine capital within two hours.

The Argentine Football Association, which planned to celebrate the world title against France on penalties, said it had received more than 130,000 requests for media accreditation, while the journalists’ platform could only accommodate 344 journalists.

In turn, the president of the Argentine Federation, Claudio “Cheeky” Tapia, praised the arrival of Messi, 35, to Argentine soil, and wrote to the French star of Paris Saint-Germain on Twitter, “You never gave up. Today, you have returned to your country as a world champion. Welcome, Leo.”

Messi traveled with his wife and their three children the day after Saint-Germain, the leader, lost Sunday to his guest Rennes Zero-2 in “Ligue 1”, which was the first in the French League competitions at home since the Argentine arrived in the capital in the summer of 2021.

“The Flea” joined the “Albiceleste” training camp in Ecesa, on the outskirts of Buenos Aires.