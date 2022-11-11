Buenos Aires (AFP) – International soccer star Lionel Messi, captain, scorer and emblem of the Argentine national team, is at the head of the 26-player squad announced on Friday for the Qatar World Cup, with Ángel Di María and Paulo Dybala recovered from their injuries.

“Everyone is proud to be called up and wear this shirt,” said coach Lionel Scaloni, giving the names of the squad in a video broadcast on Albiceleste’s social networks.

Midfielder Giovani Lo Celso (Villarreal, Spain), a regular starter in Scaloni’s team, was left out of the World Cup squad due to injury.

Instead, the promising youngsters Julián Álvarez, Manchester City striker (22 years old), and midfielder Enzo Fernández (21), from Benfica of Portugal, were summoned for their first maximum appointment.

Argentina will debut in the World Cup on November 22 against Saudi Arabia, in Group C, completed by Mexico and Poland.

“With Argentina it is a moment in which we are well, people are excited, they climb the walls (restless), they think that we are back with the Cup but it is not so easy. Many things have to be given”, warned the 35-year-old captain and historic scorer for the Albiceleste with 90 goals.

The squad maintains an undefeated record of 35 games. The last friendly will be played shortly before the start of the World Cup, against the United Arab Emirates, on November 16 in Abu Dhabi.

“The most important thing is that the players enjoy when they go out to play with this shirt. It is useless to think that you had not won a title and that all the people are waiting for you to do so. That generates an anxiety that does not make you perform at your best” , the coach had recently declared.

Romance with the fans

Argentina ended a 28-year streak without titles with senior teams by winning the 2021 Copa América against Brazil, at the legendary Maracaná stadium, with a goal from Di María.

The National Team reconciled with its fans, who had been overwhelmed by the frustrations of several lost finals. A romance began that gives them hope.

The last time Argentina won a World Cup was in Mexico, in 1986, at the height of the idolized Diego Maradona. The first World Cup in history was won in Argentina in 1978, during the prime of striker Mario ‘Matador’ Kempes.

This is the payroll of Argentina:

Goalkeepers: Franco Armani (River, Argentina), Emiliano Martínez (Aston Villa, England), Gerónimo Rulli (Villarreal, Spain).

Defenders: Gonzalo Montiel (Sevilla, Spain), Nahuel Molina (Atlético de Madrid, Spain), Germán Pezzella (Betis, Spain), Cristian Romero (Tottenham, England), Nicolás Otamendi (Benfica, Portugal), Lisandro Martínez (Manchester United, England), Nicolás Tagliafico (Lyon, France), Marcos Acuña (Seville, Spain), Juan Foyth (Villarreal, Spain).

Midfielders: Leandro Paredes (Juventus, Italy), Guido Rodríguez (Betis, Spain), Enzo Fernández (Benfica, Portugal), Rodrigo De Paul (Atlético de Madrid, Spain), Exequiel Palacios (Bayer Leverkusen, Germany), Alejandro Gómez (Seville , Spain) and Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton, England).

Forwards: Paulo Dybala (Roma, Italy), Lionel Messi (PSG, France), Ángel Di María (Juventus, Italy), Nicolás González (Fiorentina, Italy), Joaquín Correa (Inter, Italy), Lautaro Martínez (Inter, Italy) and Julián Álvarez (Manchester City, England).