Bartomeu talks to Messi at the last Ballon d’Or gala. PAPON BERNARD / Cordon Press

Leo Messi has decided to leave Barça. The decision is announced as firm as it is difficult because of the estrangement between both parties, even after the player now expresses his intention to seek a friendly exit from the Camp Nou. The Argentine forward knows that if he intends to say goodbye to Barcelona, ​​a burofax is not enough, but first he will need to reach an agreement with the Barça club because otherwise he will hardly find a buyer team, not even Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City.

Although he continues without speaking, on the 10th he does not stop sending messages, the last one at the recommendation of his lawyers: his intention is to leave the club in the best possible way, without any litigation, even willing to reach out to the president, Josep María Bartomeu. The news was advanced by El Periódico de Catalunya and confirmed to EL PAÍS by sources close to Messi. The Rosario has requested a meeting with representatives of the club to find an amicable solution to a dispute that could be judicially prolonged and whose consequences are so unpredictable that they are not suitable for either the destination team or Barça.

The meeting will hardly be held with Bartomeu if circumstances do not change after the president offered to resign if in exchange the player was still at the Camp Nou. “The only negotiation that we will accept is to renew the contract as we already proposed to him in his day and the talks were paralyzed at his wish,” announced club sources. “There will be no negotiation, no freedom, no transfer,” they insisted. “The transfer can only be signed by the president and he will not do it, because we are betting on Messi. This is how the coach, Ronald Koeman, has transmitted it ”.

Messi argues that he does not want to generate a social conflict after 20 years in Barcelona. He insists that he offers to agree with the entity after last Monday he sent a burofax to the legal services in which he communicated his decision to take advantage of the clause that allows him to leave Barça at the end of each season in accordance with the contract signed in 2017. The Argentine understands that the current year was extended until after the dispute of the Champions League final on August 23 and Barcelona considers on the contrary that the clause expired on June 10 and therefore refers to the 700 million that the freedom of 10 costs.

People close to the footballer explain that if he resorted to the burofax it was because no one from the club met the requirements of Messi’s representatives. Now they insist that the player’s statement is an act of good will and in return they receive Bartomeu’s refusal.

Messi’s gesture tries to unblock the situation after the difficulty of finding a buyer club willing to pay any millionaire amount for the transfer or that wants to expose itself to the result of a future trial in Barcelona. The only known option at the moment for Messi is that of Manchester City. And the English club, which has an economic plan to finance the player’s record and short and medium term contract, is not in favor of paying for the incorporation but rather of including footballers in the deal, such as the central Eric García. The former Barça player, who has refused to renew for City, has been invited to return to the Camp Nou by Barcelona’s technical services.

PSG has distanced itself from any negotiation: “We are not talking to Messi,” they said yesterday from the French club, runner-up in the Champions League. Neither Inter nor Manchester United have spoken. Messi’s bet is on City and, to this end, he contacted Guardiola, the coach with whom he achieved the greatest successes at the Camp Nou. The former Barça coach has always maintained that Messi was the best player in the world and never had doubts that he would end his career at the Camp Nou. It has also been put on the coach’s lips that if Messi decided to leave Barça, he would intercede for him to sign for City.

Square the accounts

Messi, for now, will have to decide whether to go to the Joan Gamper Sports City on Sunday. The squad has been summoned for medical tests and to start training with Koeman on Monday. The coach has insisted privately and publicly that he has Messi as the leader of his project. The president refers to the technician’s statement to counteract the information that indicates that he is solely responsible for Messi’s tiredness.

The operations carried out by the board with Neto – exchanged for Cillessen – and Arthur – exchanged for Pjanic – were destined to balance the accounts and now it is suspected in different Barcelona circles that Bartomeu is interested in provoking the transfer of Messi to close his mandate without debt and avoid the need to endorse after 10 years at the helm of Barcelona.

Messi does not find the exit in the labyrinth of Bartomeu.