(Reuters) – Lionel Messi apologized to Paris Saint-Germain and his teammates on Friday after being suspended for taking a trip to Saudi Arabia that caused him to miss a team training session.

French media have reported that Messi has been suspended for two weeks after an unauthorized trip to Saudi Arabia when he was due to train with the team following the French league leaders’ 3-1 defeat at home to Lorient on Sunday.

“I sincerely believed that I would have the day off after the game as had been the case in previous weeks. I had this trip organized and I couldn’t cancel it, I had canceled it before,” Messi said in a video on Instagram. .

“I apologize to my teammates and I’m waiting for what the club wants to do with me,” added the Argentine striker.

PSG coach Christophe Galtier said on Friday he had nothing to do with the club’s decision to suspend Messi, who is expected to miss the next two games against Troyes at home and Ajaccio away as he tries to maintain the leadership of the French Championship.

PSG are 5 points clear of Olympique Marseille with five matches left in the season.

(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru and Angelica Medina in Mexico City, Editing)