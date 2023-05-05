Leo Messi posted a video on social networks this Friday to apologize to his club, Paris Saint-Germain, and to his teammates for having traveled to Saudi Arabia without permission on Monday, one day after the defeat in Ligue 1, of Sunday against Lorient (1-3).

“I wanted to make this video because of everything that is happening. First of all, I obviously apologize to my teammates, to the club, and I honestly thought that we were going to be free after the game, as was the case during the previous weeks,” Messi said in a short video posted on Instagram, where he has almost 460 fans. millions of followers.

More information

Dressed in a dark jacket and light shirt, he excused himself saying that the promotional trip to Saudi Arabia had had to be postponed on other occasions. “I apologize for what I did and I’m waiting for what the club decides,” concluded the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner.

According to the French press, Messi has been removed from the team and penalized for two weeks of employment and salary for having gone to Saudi Arabia to honor private advertising commitments (promoting the Gulf country as a tourist destination) when he should have trained with the rest of the team. companions.

The only PSG source to publicly confirm the sanction has been Messi’s coach, Christophe Galtier, who did not provide details about the nature of the sanction.

You can follow EL PAÍS Sports on Facebook and Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.