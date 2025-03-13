03/13/2025



Updated at 2:43 p.m.





Want who wins the final of the Champions League 2025 On May 31 at the Muniqués Allianz Arena, the edition of this course of the continental tournament will be the penalty of the double touch of Julián Álvarez. The Argentine player of Atlético de Madrid beat Thibaut Courtois during the penalty shootout of the round of the round of 16, but The Polish referee Szymon Marciniak and the VAR They decided to cancel their so much for having come into contact with the ball twice in its launch. A decision that has caused the anger of mattress fans.

Many of them do not appreciate in the images that have seen the light double touch, like the rojiblanco coach, Diego Pablo Simeone, who in the press conference after the clash assured that “when Julian rests the foot and kicked the ball does not move even a little.” «I have never seen that the VAR calls in a penalty, but it is also worth it. I want to believe that they have seen it touched it, ”he added.

While Real Madrid’s followers cling to the slip of the Atlético striker and a shot that was bitten after touching in his two feet, the rojiblanca fans do not believe that there are images that clearly confirm the infraction.

Without the official image analyzed by the VAR

It contributes to the controversy that UEFA also did not show the specific images in which the VAR room was based to warn the main collegiate of the match and annulled Julián Álvarez’s goal. An images that Atlético de Madrid could claim the governing agency of European football and that has claimed the International Peñas Union of the Club: «Not enough repetitions or trimmed images. We want the complete images and audios of the VAR during the review ».









The anger of the athletic parish, which splashes on Monday the gatherings and social networks, has even gone to when they have begun to circulate images of a precedent in which the offender was not punished with the cancellation of his launch, and that was in a whole final of the World Cup and with the same referee as the protagonist.

In Qatar 2022 The Argentine also Lionel Messi He scored from eleven meters a penalty in which he touched the ball twice, with his left foot to hit and in his right toe on his way to the bottom of the France network. It did not happen during the penalty shootout but it was somewhat decisive for the final 3-3.

The Courtois notice, key

Being a penalty launched during the game, the Polish referee should have annulled the goal and have pointed out a free kick in favor of France, but could not do it because no one, no rivals, or arbitration team, nor the VAR, they noticed the infraction.

The difference can then be in the notice that Thibaut Courtois gave, thanks to his privileged vision of the shot, to the referees who on Wednesday gave justice on the grass of the Metropolitan Stadium.

Szymon Marciniak, the referee of the derby did not annul this penalty of Messi in the 2022 World Cup final. The rule when I am interested in.pic.twitter.com/GBMW66SDF2 – Álvaro Villacañas (@alvarovt_8) March 12, 2025

The regulation establishes in its Rule 14.1 That, if during a game a player contacts the ball twice consecutive in one penalty before another player intervenes, he must be sanctioned with an indirect free kick for the rival team. “Yes, after executing a penalty, the shooter touchs the ball again (without using his hands) before another player has touched it, an indirect free kick to the adversary equipment will be granted from the place of the infraction.”

That is what happened in the last World Cup Final between Argentina and France, but to be able to apply the regulations the main collegiate and his team should have noticed the double touch, which did not happen.

In the Madrid Champions derby That information did reach the referee and the VAR teamthat they applied the rule in the case of the penalties, which says that if a goal occurs, it must be canceled, as happened in the fateful release of Julián Álvarez.