The big days of football can be smelled, with or without an audience. Y Barça-Seville tonight (9:00 p.m., Camp Nou) it feels emotional and epic. It is a giant challenge for Barça, who fell 2-0 in the first leg and cannot afford a single mistake, but who is the Cup predator this century. Up to nine finals have played in the last twelve years. It is a historic day for Sevilla, which is pursuing its fifth final in this century (2007, 2010, 2016, 2018), established as it is already in the European aristocracy (follow the game live on As.com).

The big days of soccer are smelled, with institutional earthquakes or not. And Barcelona is such a chameleonic city, able to wrap himself in a judicial cloak to follow Bartomeu’s arrest on Monday; in an electoral cape on Tuesday to pay attention to the debate to three of the presidential candidates. And to wear the shirt of this exciting, but desperate Barça today; irregular, but vibrant that, as if it were a reflection of the club, lives a seismic reality, but surprisingly addictive. And, deep down, that’s what Barça needs tonight. To be a volcano in which young people take out their hearts and the teacher, Leo Messi, the magic. The Argentine could play his last Copa del Rey game today. It is easy to write and difficult to assume. He has six titles and has played nine finals, the same as Gainza and Belauste. If Barça passes today, they will become the player with the most Cup finals in history and He will fight, along with Piqué and Busquets, for his seventh title, the same as Piru, an Athletic Club legend.

Messi has won 30 official matches against Sevilla and scored 38 goals, but you already know all that Lopetegui, which last year overcame challenges against ocean liners such as Manchester United or Inter; and that almost ruined the Bayern Sextete. He should not be impressed by the stage, less with a 2-0 in the first leg. And if I needed a touch of emotion, yesterday he wrote down the name of Lucas Ocampos on the dressing room board, a good percentage of the winning heart of the current Sevilla. If the house needed a boost, Ocampos is. The reinforcement of Barça has less emotional value, but a lot of football value. The Canary gods took the pain from Pedri’s soleus and, if he responds in the morning’s training session, the canary, who is the key player in the Barça team, will play.

Behind closed doors, the Barça-Sevilla tonight loses the environmental factor. Gain points, however, the tactician. Koeman surprised Lopetegui with the three centers on Saturday, but he has already played that card. Julen, studious and meticulous, will have implemented solutions.

The tie, which Koundé and Rakitic They put their face for Sevilla, it also has a point of spice. Koeman asked Alba for a penalty in the first leg; Suso called Pedri a crybaby on twitter; Monchi repeated the qualifier for Koeman from the Nervión stands; and Lopetegui requested the second yellow for Messi on Saturday. Messi is a sinvivir for Sevilla for years. And today, his last obstacle to reaching a Cup final that, on the other side, would mean that the true ruin of Barça was not sporting or economic, but ethical and moral. That’s why Koeman and Messi fight.