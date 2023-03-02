Lionel Messi wanted to give a gift to his national team mates and the Argentina staff for the victory of the World Cup in Qatar 2022. The PSG champion, according to ‘Olè’, gave his national team mates and staff members a gift of 35 ‘iphone 14’ with gold cover, worth around 3,000 euros each. Each sleeve features the recipient’s shirt number and name, as well as the Argentine Football Federation symbol with three stars and the words ‘World Champions 2022’. The number 10 of the Albiceleste will deliver them personally on the occasion of the rally for the friendlies of the Seleccion against Panama and Curaçao.