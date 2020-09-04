For several nights I have had an infallible method of catching sleep. Instead of counting sheep, I go through name by name the template of the FC Barcelona For this season. If I start from the front, I almost always fall asleep before I get to Ter Stegen. Go or stay Messi, the truth is that imagining an alignment is right now a puzzle. The templates are loaded by the devil and so we have, for example, Coutinho, Riqui Puig and Pedri for a similar position, 10 without the 10 on the back. In the extremes, Ansu Fati, Dembélé, Braithwaite and Trincao two places should be divided, and also a scorer is expected to make life difficult for Griezmann. The midfield is lightened without the two Arthuros and without Rakitic, but you have to count on Pjanic, De Jong, Aleñà, Sergi Robert and the survivor Sergio Busquets. Plus Koeman think about Wijnaldum, so as not to abandon the tradition of the Dutch who sign Dutch as soon as they arrive at Barça …

It can be seen, then, that the conflict with Messi is a Everest That until now has prevented us from seeing what is behind it: a phenomenal confusion of players, with different and difficult emotional biorhythms to order, according to a game philosophy that will depend on the new coach. In addition, if Messi finally stays, his fixed place in the team would at times accentuate the feeling of gibberish, especially considering the difficulties that Griezmann and Coutinho have shown to be accomplices with the Argentine’s game.

PAU BARRENA (AFP)



One would say that, in his poker game with Leo Messi, Josep M. Bartomeu he has bluffed the odd, and in fact he is more interested in Messi leaving now, to collect a succulent transfer, than not seeing how he goes on his own next year. It is money that would go very well to balance the club’s accounts. If Messi finally stays, then, it should not surprise us that the economic domino effect causes some unexpected large transfer, and in that deal Griezmann could be a collateral victim.