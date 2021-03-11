Although that due to travel restrictions Due to the pandemic, a few days ago, Conmebol was forced to suspend the window of qualifying matches for the Qatar World Cup in 2022, The AFA negotiates these days the celebration of a friendly against Ecuador that could condition the days of rest of Leo Messi.

As AS was able to know, Barça is aware that the AFA is organizing that match, although he does not know what Messi’s decision will be. The good relationship of the crack with Lionel Scaloni allows us to think that, whatever the decision, it will be consensual. At a key moment of the season, and with the Copa América in the background, It is difficult to think that Messi will fly to play a friendly, especially due to the restrictions with the pandemic and the risks of contagion that may exist. After playing against Huesca and Real Sociedad, Barça will have a break before facing the clashes against Valladolid and, attention, the Clásico against Real Madrid and the Cup final against Athletic.