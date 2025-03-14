The return of Leo Messi, after an absence of three games due to a physical discomfort, was key for Miami Inter to advance to the quarterfinals of the Concacaf Champions. The Florida team won 2-0 against Cavalier FC, with a goal by Luis Suárez, who opened the scoring with a penalty in the 37th minute, while the Argentine star signed the victory in 92, ensuring the pass of his team to the next phase.

Messi, ready to contribute to the team after absence, adds three goals and two assists in the four games he has played this year. Before reincorporating the Argentine National Team to face Uruguay and Brazil in the South American Qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup, the striker will play a final meeting with Inter Miami, which will be measured to Atlanta United on March 17.

On the other hand, Javier Mascherano, who has brought control over the physical state of Messi, stressed that there was no injury. According to the former player of the Argentine National Team, the decision not to force the Rosario was strategic to avoid any type of risk, given the busy start of the season and climatic variations.

This was reflected in the absence of Messi that came to this match after missing the last MLS matches against the Houston Dynamo and Charlotte, as well as the first leg of the round of 16 against the Cavalier (2-0), a match that witnessed from the stands.

Despite the wait for Leo’s return, the game was not exempt from emotion. After entering the second half replacing Suarez, Messi played more than half an hour and in the last minutes of the match he showed his scorer smell when he finished off from within the area. The play unleashed the euphoria in the stadium, which had exhausted all its tickets after knowing the presence of the Argentine on the pitch.

Now, with an eye on the quarterfinals, the pink team will prepare to face Los Angeles FC on April 1 after eliminating Colombus Crew with a global result 2-4.