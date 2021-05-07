Madrid (Union)

There is no soccer player in the world, he made auxiliary passes to Lionel Messi more than Luis Suarez, as the Uruguayan gave 47 assists to the Argentine in the six years he spent together in Barcelona, ​​during which they were distinguished by the wonderful harmony from the first time they entered the field in one team During this period, Messi provided 39 assists to Suarez, and the duo contributed a total of 478 goals, during their time together at Camp Nou, and won 13 titles together, including four titles in the Spanish League and the Champions League title.

Given all this past, it would be impossible not to think about those successes when they face each other, but this time they are competing in the Barcelona and Atlético de Madrid meeting tomorrow (Saturday). Moreover, the two teams shine at the top of the Spanish League standings, with 4 rounds remaining. This season, and therefore the confrontation in “Camp Nou” will undoubtedly be one of the season’s matches, and has enormous repercussions in the title race.

The two players are on the coronation podium for the best scorers in Barcelona’s history, as Messi tops the list by scoring more than 700 goals, including 280 during the Suarez era, while Suárez ranks third (198 goals), and only the legend Laszlo Kubala separates them, which indicates the extent of production. The phenomenal “duo” of South America at Camp Nou, after achieving numbers not seen in nearly 70 years, and outperforming other illustrious names such as Cesar Rodriguez.

The relationship of the duo goes beyond the football field, and the two attackers were neighbors in the Castelldefels neighborhood in Barcelona, ​​and their children went to the same school, and it was natural to see their families enjoying together in free time, and walking on the beachfront.

On September 24, 2020, Suárez’s remarkable career ended in Barcelona, ​​where the Catalan agreed to the offer to move to Atlético de Madrid, and there in the Spanish capital, the owner of the number 9 shirt continues to show that scoring goals is in his veins, as he faces Barcelona by a narrow margin from Messi in The league’s top scorer, as he never missed a beat from his transfer last summer, and he’s still one of the deadliest strikers in soccer in the world, and what is clear is that these two players have so much talent that they can still perform as stars as they get older.

Messi has been prolific as always this season, but he has not found a partner in attack quite like Suarez since the Uruguayan left, and he may not develop a partnership like theirs. Looking back on the past, it was not even Dani Alves “with 42 assists”, or Andres Iniesta. “37” We managed to create more goals for the Argentine than Suarez “47”.

Even when Messi plays alongside the other attackers this weekend, he will be able to hold a conversation on the field with his best offensive partner ever, and a player with whom he has developed an unbreakable friendship, but the duo have to put a 90-minute freeze on those relationships on The least, where they face each other in competition for the first time since reality imposed the separation between them.