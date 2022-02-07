The British newspaper “Daily Mirror” revealed that Zidane appears to be the most prominent candidate to coach Paris Saint-Germain next summer, succeeding Mauricio Pochettino, the current coach of the team, who will most likely lead Manchester United.

According to the source, the inclusion of Ronaldo (37 years) in the star battalion of the Parisian team will be the first request for Zidane, to join his most prominent competitor, Messi (34 years), who moved to Saint-Germain last summer from Barcelona in a resounding deal.

Zidane and Ronaldo achieved amazing successes together in Real Madrid, where “Zizou” led the team to crown three consecutive titles in the Champions League, depending on the abundance of “Don” goals with the royal team, before moving to Italian Juventus and then finally returning to “Old Trafford”. .

Despite the separation, Zidane, who is not currently working, and Ronaldo maintained a wonderful relationship off the field, according to the “Daily Mirror”.

The Saint-Germain administration had already tried to obtain the signature of the Portuguese star previously, but failed to persuade him to join the French League.

On the other hand, the British newspaper revealed that Pochettino will leave his duties in Paris at the end of the current season, to move to Manchester United on the recommendation of the team’s historical coach, Alex Ferguson.

It is not expected that German Ralf Rangnick will continue as technical director of the “Red Devils” team, after disappointing results and poor performance during the recent period.