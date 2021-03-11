Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

The return matches in the round of 16 of the European Champions League “The Champions League” witnessed a surprise of the “heavy caliber”, as Juventus striker Cristiano Ronaldo, Italian Juventus striker, or Argentine Lionel Messi, Barcelona captain, did not succeed in leading their teams to the quarter-finals of the tournament, which is what happens For the first time in 16 years, specifically the 2004-2005 season, which was Messi’s first with “Barca”, and he was just a “substitute” in a formation that included an elite group of big stars, such as Deco, Ronaldinho and Samuel Eto’o, and participated in one match in the “Champions League” against Shakhtar. Donetsk in the group stage.

As for Ronaldo, he was a player for Manchester United at the time, he participated in two versions of the Champions League, and played all “United” matches, but the team came out of the round of 16, after Milan beat him back and forth with the same score 1-0, and no one expected the possibility. Repeat this scenario today.

“L’Equipe” newspaper stated in a report about the performance of these two big stars that this early exit does not necessarily mean that their end is imminent, but rather reflects the difficulties that each of them faces this season in the championship in particular, and “Barca” suffered greatly in “Camp Nou” in the first leg, and lost by a heavy score 4-1, was enough to predict what would happen in the return match at the Princes Park Stadium, the stronghold of Paris Saint-Germain 1-1, despite the good image of the Catalan in general, after he got A big moral boost to Juan Laporta assuming the presidency of the club, thanks to the desire to restore consideration and avenge the defeat at first.

As for Juventus – and the speech to the newspaper – it raised more than one question mark, regarding its poor performance in many matches this season, especially in the Champions League, which ended it with a loss from Porto in the first 1-2, and an insufficient victory in the return match, 3-2.

The newspaper added that none of the “Barghout” or “Don” has provided during the matches of this edition of the tournament, starting with the group stage in it, what qualifies him to continue his adventure to compete for the title.

The newspaper said: Thus, neither team will be present during the quarter-final draw on March 19, to identify the upcoming confrontations between clubs that have qualified for this role, and Messi and Ronaldo’s fans will thus be deprived of seeing them in the quarter-finals for the first time in 16 years.